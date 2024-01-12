FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 1,188.9% in December

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 1,188.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FUJIY opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

