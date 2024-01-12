FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
FutureFuel Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of FF opened at $5.69 on Monday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of FutureFuel
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FutureFuel
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 11 best growth stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 7 best hotel REITs to buy now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.