FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of FF opened at $5.69 on Monday. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

FutureFuel Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FutureFuel by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 8,212.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 201,528 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 631,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 157,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.