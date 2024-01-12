FY2024 EPS Estimates for ADMA Biologics, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for ADMA Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 113,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 355,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 332,815 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

