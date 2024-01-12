FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Raised by Analyst

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

NYSE B opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.76. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $47.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 109.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,370.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,787.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,974.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

