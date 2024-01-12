FY2024 EPS Estimates for Saratoga Investment Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $318.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 240.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth about $1,336,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Saratoga Investment by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.