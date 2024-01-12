Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.25.

NYSE:IT opened at $444.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $469.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

