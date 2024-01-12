GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 1,151,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,214,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get GDS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,878 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in GDS by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 707,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 511.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 594,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.