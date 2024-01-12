General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,986,000 after buying an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,334,000 after buying an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.06 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.84.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

