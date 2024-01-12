Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GEL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,592. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,851,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,709,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 513,886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

