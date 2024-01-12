Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gibson Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.19.

TSE GEI opened at C$20.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$25.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5981381 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

