Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.2 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.