Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $20.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

