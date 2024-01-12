Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.1 %
Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $500.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $14.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GAIN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Investment Company Profile
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 2 eCommerce upgrades that you can buy into
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is Howmet Aerospace a buy after a bullish upgrade?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Will Pepsi’s Carrefour showdown result in more price disputes?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.