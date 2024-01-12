Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -169.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.10 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.
LAND has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
