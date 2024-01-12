Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -169.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.10 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

