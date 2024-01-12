Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 1.5 %

LANDP stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

