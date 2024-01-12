Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.