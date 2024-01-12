Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.75% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $16,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,051,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 242,883 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after buying an additional 964,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,386,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,283,000 after buying an additional 152,409 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,175,000 after buying an additional 162,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $19.60 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

