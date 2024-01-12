GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.44.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $107.82.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,550,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

