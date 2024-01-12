Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 56,839 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $45.96.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

