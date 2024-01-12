Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of GOSS opened at $0.93 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 433,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

