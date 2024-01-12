GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.82

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 8056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$152.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$95.70 million for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

