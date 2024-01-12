Grove Bank & Trust Buys 119 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1,880.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292,218 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.64.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

