Grove Bank & Trust Buys 129 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,523.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 167,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,499,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $379.61 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

