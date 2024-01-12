Grove Bank & Trust Buys 1,490 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

