Grove Bank & Trust Buys 963 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 321.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust's holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.84 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Axcelis Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACLS. Bank of America lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

