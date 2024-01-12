Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $207.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

