Grove Bank & Trust Has $205,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $572,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

GS opened at $379.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.15 and a 200-day moving average of $336.76. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $389.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

