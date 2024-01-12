Grove Bank & Trust Has $233,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $227.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.71. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

