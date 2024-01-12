Grove Bank & Trust Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK Profile



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

