Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0 %

MDT opened at $87.09 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

