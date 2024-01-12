Grove Bank & Trust Invests $287,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,677,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,022,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,499,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.