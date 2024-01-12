Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 757 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

