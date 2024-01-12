Grove Bank & Trust Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in CME Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 74.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $196.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.