Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

