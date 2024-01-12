Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,280 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

VOYA stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

