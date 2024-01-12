Grove Bank & Trust Sells 2,645 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,979,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,759,000 after purchasing an additional 416,266 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,618 shares of company stock valued at $21,005,204 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

