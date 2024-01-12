Grove Bank & Trust Sells 3,205 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

