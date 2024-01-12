Grove Bank & Trust Sells 640 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GSK were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK Trading Down 0.9 %

GSK stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

