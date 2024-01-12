Grove Bank & Trust Sells 693 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:IR opened at $77.69 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

