Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,910 shares of company stock worth $1,946,258 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Guidewire Software stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $111.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
