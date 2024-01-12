Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,163 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.