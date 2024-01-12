Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,376 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after buying an additional 1,281,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $202.47 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.20 and a 52 week high of $219.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

