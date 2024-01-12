Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DCI opened at $62.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

