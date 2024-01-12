Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 967 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

VMI opened at $230.93 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $341.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.