Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after acquiring an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.38. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

