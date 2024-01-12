Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 2,085 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $28,847,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $284.12 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

