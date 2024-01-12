Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $944.61 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $963.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $944.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

