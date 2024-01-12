Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,631.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 276,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after purchasing an additional 266,034 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in General Electric by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 164,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 102,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $129.83 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $130.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average is $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.