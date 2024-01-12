Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5,276.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.03 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,020,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,944. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

