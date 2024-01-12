Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $383.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $386.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $363.74 and its 200-day moving average is $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

