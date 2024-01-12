Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 64,936.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,554 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,404 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $800,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $387,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $193,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $22.57 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,667,000 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

